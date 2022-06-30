WASHINGTON (WSPA) – An Anderson man pleaded guilty Thursday to two felony charges in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot.

35-year-old George Amos Tenney, III pleaded guilty to civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Court documents showed the Tenney made plans to travel to Washington in December 2020 and posted to Facebook stating, “It’s starting to look like we may siege the capital building and congress if the electoral votes don’t go right.”

The United States Attorney’s Office said Tenney entered the United States Capitol and was the first rioter to open the Rotunda Doors to allow more rioters inside.

Tenney also pushed and grabbed an employee of the House Sergeant at Arms.

While in the Rotunda, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said he yelled, “Stand up, patriots, stand up!”

George Tenney (Source: Attorney’s Office District of Columbia)

Tenney also pushed aside a Capitol Police officer who was attempting to close the doors to keep other rioters from entering.

George Tenney was arrested on June 29, 2021 in Anderson.

He faces up to five years in prison on the civil disorder charge and up to 20 years in prison on the obstruction charge. Tenney is set to be sentenced on October 20.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said more than 840 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. More than 250 people were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.