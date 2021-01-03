Anderson PD asking for public’s help in locating missing person

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 42-year-old man.

According to Anderson PD, 42-year-old Melvin Eugene Brown was last seen at 418 E. Franklin St. on

December 29, 2020 when he left to run an errand, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Brown is a black male that is 5’7” and 180 pounds. He’s bald with a black beard. Brown was

last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, brown boots, and a brown and white stocking

cap.

Anyone with information as to Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Vaughn at 864-221-7945.