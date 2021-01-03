Anderson PD asking for public’s help in locating missing person

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Melvin Eugene Brown (Anderson Police Department)

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 42-year-old man.

According to Anderson PD, 42-year-old Melvin Eugene Brown was last seen at 418 E. Franklin St. on
December 29, 2020 when he left to run an errand, and has not been seen or heard from since.

Brown is a black male that is 5’7” and 180 pounds. He’s bald with a black beard. Brown was
last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, brown boots, and a brown and white stocking
cap.

Anyone with information as to Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Vaughn at 864-221-7945.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories