ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – There have been two deadly shootings in the city of Anderson just days apart.

The police chief addressed the violence in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Chief Jim Stewart talked about how there’s been an increase in gun violence in Anderson over the past few weeks.

Including an ongoing investigation into a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead on the side of the road.

Witnesses 7NEWS spoke with said they couldn’t believe their eyes.

“I was kinda shook up cause like that’s in the middle of the road, some dead man laying there, that could be anybody’s family. Ugh, just kinda shaken up,” said witness, Latavious Johnson.

23-year-old Jeremiah Lohr was killed Wednesday, his body found beside a busy road.

18-year-old Imani Clemons was shot and killed just days earlier inside an Anderson apartment. Her brother,19-year-old Shy’hee Clemons, was killed by gun violence just months earlier.

“There are people that have information,” said Chief Stewart.

The chief said people need to come forward.

“With these two homicides, you look at the totality of those circumstances and you know, we have two people that have passed away,” stated Chief Stewart. “And with the Sheriff’s Office even more, that didn’t need to die. It was senseless.”

The community, he said, is the eyes and ears of the police department.

“We can’t be everywhere all the time, so it truly is a partnership,” said Chief Stewart. “We depend on the public to reach out and assist us.”

Despite this increase in gun violence, Stewart said the numbers show a decrease in overall violent crime over the last three years.

“We are like 50 percent decrease in violent crime,” he said.

In the case of Lohr’s death, the chief said he was shot several times and the investigation is active.

“We are just following up leads on the victim, going back into his history,” he said. “Much like what you would see on TV with the 48 hours. We’re going back to see what he’s done in the last.”

Investigators are still searching for a gray or silver SUV.

With boots still on the ground investigating, Chief Stewart said people do not need to worry.

“Anderson is a very safe place and that is something to just assure the public, that we’re working diligently on this right now, and there’s no cause for alarm,” stated the chief.

Chief Stewart said in both 2022 and 2021, Anderson had two homicides each year.

Investigators said any information is helpful and nothing is too small. If you know anything, you’re asked to contact the Anderson Police Department at Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.