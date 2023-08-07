ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department announced that two roads will be closed as Public Works crews repair crosswalks.

According to the police department, repairs will begin Monday and continue through Friday.

The following roads will be closed:

West Earle Street is closed to thru traffic from Main Street to West Orr Street. All parking lots along West Earle will be accessible from West Orr Street or West Earle Street.

East Earle Street is closed to thru traffic from Main Street to McDuffie Street. All parking lots along East Earle Street will be accessible from East Orr Street and McDuffie Street.

Main Street will be open to thru traffic at all times.