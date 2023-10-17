ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Anderson Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

According to the police department, Amanda Sanders was last seen on Monday around Raymond Avenue.

Sanders is 5’4″ tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes and blue hair.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt driving a pink/purple moped with “Barbie” spray painted in yellow on the side.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Sanders is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Dustin Morgan at (864) 231-2249.