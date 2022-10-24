ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department is seeking information related to the August murder of a 32-year-old man.

Police say Channing Derrell Chester was shot and killed on the morning of August 9 near Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street. Police said Chester was in an argument with an unknown Black man before the shooting.

The police department posted the following flyer to social media, asking that anyone with information on the shooting come forward.

Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372 or by emailing them at www.888crimesc.com. The Anderson Police Department can be reached at (864) 231-2272.