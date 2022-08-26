DOWNTOWN ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The City of Anderson Police are closing several streets for The People’s Bank’s “Midnight Flight” night race tonight, August 26.

Police listed the times and locations of roads scheduled to be closed;

6:00 p.m. – Block off East Reed Road, near the intersection at the YMCA.



7:15 p.m. – Shut down Greenville Street, from Cardinal Park to Marchbanks Avenue.



8:30 p.m. – Block off Greenville Street to Bellview Road.

The YMCA event page said the race is scheduled to end at 10:00 p.m.