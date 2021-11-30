Anderson School District 3 announces early dismissal, bus driver’s funeral arrangements for Thursday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(FILE)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson School District 3 announced early dismissal and a bus driver’s funeral arrangements for Thursday.

According to Anderson School District 3’s Facebook page, dismissal times are as followed:

  • High – 10:45 a.m.
  • Middle – 11:00 a.m.
  • Elementary – 11:45 a.m.

The district said breakfast and lunch will be served. Flat Rock Elementary School’s YMCA Afterschool Program will meet on Thursday.

This early dismissal was announced following the death of Coach David Richardson on Nov. 25.

According to the school district, Richardson was a bus driver, instructional assistant, facilities handyman, coach of multiple sports, and friend to everyone that met him.

The funeral service will be held at Crescent High School Football Stadium, on Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store