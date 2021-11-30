Anderson School District 3 announces early dismissal, bus driver’s funeral arrangements for Thursday

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson School District 3 announced early dismissal and a bus driver’s funeral arrangements for Thursday.

According to Anderson School District 3’s Facebook page, dismissal times are as followed:

High – 10:45 a.m.

Middle – 11:00 a.m.

Elementary – 11:45 a.m.

The district said breakfast and lunch will be served. Flat Rock Elementary School’s YMCA Afterschool Program will meet on Thursday.

This early dismissal was announced following the death of Coach David Richardson on Nov. 25.

According to the school district, Richardson was a bus driver, instructional assistant, facilities handyman, coach of multiple sports, and friend to everyone that met him.

The funeral service will be held at Crescent High School Football Stadium, on Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson.