ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Another Upstate school district has implemented a clear bag policy for the district’s athletic events.
Anderson School District Five said the policy will be put in place to “provide a safe and secure school environment for our students and staff.”
The district said these bags will be prohibited:
- Purses – larger than a clutch bag
- Camera cases
- Briefcases
- Backpacks
- Cinch bags
- Tinted/printed pattern plastic bags
- Diaper bags
- Mesh bags
According to District Five, diapers and other baby supplies can be carried into stadiums in a clear bag and infant formula, milk, or medicine needing refrigeration will be allowed in a small soft-sided cooler.
All items brought in, including those in clear bags, will be subject to search.
The school district released a graphic, shown at the right, to clarify which types of bags are allowed or prohibited.