ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Another Upstate school district has implemented a clear bag policy for the district’s athletic events.

Anderson School District Five Clear Bag Policy (From: Anderson School District Five)

Anderson School District Five said the policy will be put in place to “provide a safe and secure school environment for our students and staff.”

The district said these bags will be prohibited:

Purses – larger than a clutch bag

Camera cases

Briefcases

Backpacks

Cinch bags

Tinted/printed pattern plastic bags

Diaper bags

Mesh bags

According to District Five, diapers and other baby supplies can be carried into stadiums in a clear bag and infant formula, milk, or medicine needing refrigeration will be allowed in a small soft-sided cooler.

All items brought in, including those in clear bags, will be subject to search.

The school district released a graphic, shown at the right, to clarify which types of bags are allowed or prohibited.