Anderson School District One holds job fair today in dire need of bus drivers, custodians.

Williamston, S.C. (WSPA)- Anderson School District One Superintendent said anyone interested in making a great impact on a students life should come to a job fair at the district office today.

The job fair is at 801 Hamilton St. WIlliamston from 9-11, 1-3, and 5-7 Thursday Nov 19.

To be a bud driver you’ll be paid for about 3-4 weeks of training. You need a clean background check, clean driving record, pass a CDL test which is part of training and pass DOT physical exam.

Superintendent Robbie Binnicker said you’ll receive competitive pay 12-17 dollars an hour going up with experience, need to be available 180 days a year and between the times of 6-8:30 AM and 1:30-5:30 pm daily with some mid day bus runs possible.