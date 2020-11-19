Anderson School District One holds job fair today in dire need of bus drivers, custodians.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Williamston, S.C. (WSPA)- Anderson School District One Superintendent said anyone interested in making a great impact on a students life should come to a job fair at the district office today.

The job fair is at 801 Hamilton St. WIlliamston from 9-11, 1-3, and 5-7 Thursday Nov 19.

To be a bud driver you’ll be paid for about 3-4 weeks of training. You need a clean background check, clean driving record, pass a CDL test which is part of training and pass DOT physical exam.

Superintendent Robbie Binnicker said you’ll receive competitive pay 12-17 dollars an hour going up with experience, need to be available 180 days a year and between the times of 6-8:30 AM and 1:30-5:30 pm daily with some mid day bus runs possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories