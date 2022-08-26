ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said students and staff are safe after a student brought a gun to TL Hanna High School today, August 26.

Deputies said Ronald Coleman, 18, is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

The Sheriff’s office said the gun was spotted in between class periods.

Deputies said two of the school’s SRO officers were inside the school to take the student into custody.

No incident occurred at the school, and no threats were made by the student said, deputies.

The assistant superintendent of district five Anderson schools, Kyle Newton, confirmed with 7NEWS that the student was arrested without incident.

Coleman is being interviewed; deputies said he will be taken to Anderson County Detention Center.