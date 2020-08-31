Anderson to host event honoring Chadwick Boseman

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The city of Anderson will be hosting an event to honor the life of Chadwick Boseman Thursday evening.

The event, called “Honoring The Life of Anderson’s own Chadwick Boseman,” will be held at 7:00pm at the amphitheater at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Complex.

The city of Anderson said there will be four guest speakers along with a special screening of the film “Black Panther.”

Officials said it will be a chance for the community to come together to mourn and honor his life.