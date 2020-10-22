Anderson uses artwork to honor Chadwick Boseman

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- The work of 21 local artists are now on display at Wren Park, each of them honoring the life of Black Panther star and Anderson native, Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman was a big part of the Anderson community growing up.

Since his death in August from colon cancer, the city has found different ways to honor him even while mourning his loss.

Thursday, grief met a glimmer of hope.

A new gallery of Chadwick Boseman artwork all painted and donated by local artists was unveiled.

Troleum Dawson who is one of those 21 artists says it’s an honor to have his painting of one of his heros displayed.

“As him as a person local to Anderson, as a person, I always show love and respect to him and his family,” Dawson said.

For Dawson, his respect for Boseman goes deeper.

Dawson is a colon cancer survivor.

“It connects us strong, spiritually inside,” Dawson said. “I know he’s looking down and seeing I went through colon cancer and he’s probably saying be strong, you know Troleum as you walk off, fought in life anywhere you go so I’m just being strong for him and like I said his family.”

This gallery is just the beginning of a new wave of change, coming to Anderson.

After Boseman’s death, the city implemented a public art endowment to bring more artwork to the city in his honor.

Mayor of Anderson, Terrance Roberts explained, “We want to continue that momentum, when you come downtown and see our art.”

He says this is just one way to give back to him, after Boseman gave so much.

“Chadwick Boseman was the ultimate artist,” Roberts said. “He was world known. We think it’s important to push in this direction, to honor his legacy and continue that momentum in our city.”