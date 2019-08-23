Anderson Wild Wing holds party to benefit underprivileged kids

Students are going back to school and football season begins.
To celebrate and support the community the GM at Wild Wing Cafe in Anderson is having a kick off party.


This party will benefit homeless and underprivileged children as the restaurant is teaming up with Mckinney-Vento homeless education program from Anderson School District 5.


The partnership allows Wild Wing to raise money at their restaurant to be put toward school supplies and resources needed by students.


The party is on Saturday at 2 pm and you can enjoy games, food a DJ and a band.


GM Josh Watkins is asking for school supply donations or financial donations.


If you can’t make the party on Saturday you can drop off a donation at Wild Wings 119 Interstate Blvd, Anderson, SC 29621

