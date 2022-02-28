ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – An Anderson woman is celebrating after scratching her way to a $300,000 lottery win.

The winning scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Brightmart Exxon on South Main Street in Anderson.

The winner, who did not wish to be identified, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she was jumping up and down when she realized that she had won.

“It was so exciting,” she told lottery officials.

Officials said she put on her shoes, grabbed the ticket, and drove straight to the lottery claims center in Columbia.

The odds of winning the top prize in the $10 scratch-off game are 1 in 900,000.