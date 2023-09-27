GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will make his first-ever tour stop in South Carolina in February.

Bocelli will perform alongside the Greenville Symphony Orchestra on February 15, 2024 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Well made the announcement Wednesday during an event at Falls Park in downtown Greenville.

“Hosting a world-renowned singer like Bocelli is a great honor for our team as well as the region and comes at an exciting time in the arena’s history as we continue to celebrate our 25th anniversary,” said Beth Paul, general manager of Bon Secours Wellness Arena. “We look forward to a truly unforgettable evening next February.”

The tour stop will feature selections from his 2020 album Believe, a selection of arias, and music to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Tickets for the performance go on sale Tuesday, October 10 at 10 a.m.

Bon Secours Wellness Arena, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, recently announced two other concerts for February 2024.

Journey with special guest Toto will play a show on February 14 while Stevie Nicks will perform at the arena on February 21. Tickets for those shows will go on sale Friday.