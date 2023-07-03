SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – If you see a lot of stray dogs and cats in Spartanburg, new technology may be able to help.

Animal Services has new technology that will help officers get to feral cats faster and get them spayed or neutered, it will also help catch stray dogs. They said with these tools, they will have a more efficient approach when responding to calls.

There are several hundred feral cats in the city of Spartanburg. Many of which have been through the TNR process: trap, neuter, release.

“Close to 700 cats in the last year and a half,” said Officer Phillip Moore of Spartanburg Animal Services.

Moore said they answer calls for them across the city. A high-call area, according to Moore, is Victoria Road.

People who live there, like Mark Monaghan, said he sees the cats in his yard, on his stairs and porch.

“They are here and it’s almost like a group project, everyone’s taking a little step here and there to take care of them,” he said.

He said the cats don’t bother anyone and keep the mice and snakes away. During the colder months, he said they have found ways to get into his basement.

“They have this way where they’ll climb up on the air conditioner and get into the basement, it’s just fine,” said Monaghan. “There’s some kind of rubber coating you put around a copper pipe and I noticed, I had it replaced, and I noticed it was getting grungy again. Then, I thought what is it, and I figured out their little nails can climb up there.”

To try and help with the cat overpopulation, animal services have new WIFI trap monitors, that send an alert to an officer’s cell phone if one gets into a trap.

“They will allow us not to have to check the traps so often. When we do get a trigger on a trap, we’re able to get to that animal quicker,” said Moore.

This will help more cats get fixed more quickly.

“Now, we’re able to focus on dogs or other areas, so we’re not constantly checking these traps and saving on the fuel, vehicle maintenance,” said Moore.

To help catch stray dogs, Moore said they have a netgun. This tool will not hurt the dogs, just help capture them.

“If a dog is so skittish that it won’t go in a trap, we will be able to get close enough to it to use this tool to help us capture the dog,” he said.

These new tools are an effort to help keep animals safer in the city limits of Spartanburg.

Moore said they currently have 6 of the trap monitors systems and they’re hoping to get more, so, all 20 traps can have them.

Animal Services Officers said the number of calls they get depends on the weather. When it’s raining, they get fewer calls opposed to when it’s sunny.

Moore said it is against city ordinance to leave your animal in the car. He said when it’s hot outside, the inside of your car can get 20 degrees hotter than the outside temperature.