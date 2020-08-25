AnMed Health to allow 1 support person per inpatient during limited hours

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
anmed-health_486945

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – AnMed Health announced it will allow one support person to visit with patients during limited hours starting Wednesday.

Only one support person will be allowed per patient between 2-6:30 p.m., according to AnMed Health officials. The support person will not be allowed to switch for another visitor.

The support person will be screened at the door and will be required to wear a mask, officials said. The visitor will have to stay in the patients room during the entire visit.

