AnMed, The Blood Connection hold blood drive at Anderson Civic Center

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – AnMed Health and The Blood Connection have teamed up to hold a blood drive Friday at the Anderson Civic Center.

The blood drive will run from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

Each donor will receive free antibody testing and a $20 VISA card.

Donors will also have the opportunity to donate convalescent plasma, which is plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19. The plasma is used to help other COVID-19 patients with their recovery.

The blood connection said they are in urgent need of blood and convalescent plasma donations.

