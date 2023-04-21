ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — AnMed plans to build a new ambulatory campus near I-85 and Highway 86.

AnMed’s certificate of need application was approved last month to build the 30,000-square-foot facility. It will include an emergency department, lab and imaging center, physical therapy, and physician offices, according to AnMed. The project is estimated to cost about $28 million.

AnMed provided the following statement to 7NEWS:

“AnMed continually monitors the healthcare needs of the communities we serve. In response to the ongoing population growth and increased healthcare demand in the Piedmont community and other parts of Anderson County, AnMed submitted a certificate of need (CON) application to build a new ambulatory campus near I-85 and Highway 86, which has been approved. This new campus will feature emergency services, lab, imaging, physical therapy, and physician offices closer to people’s homes. As the most preferred healthcare provider in Anderson County, AnMed is proud to grow as our community grows.” Kari Lutz, AnMed

Rusty Burns, Anderson County’s Administrator, said the community needed this type of facility.

“It’s most definitely needed because the Powdersville, Piedmont and Wren areas are the fastest growing areas in Anderson County, along with the Pendleton area,” Burns said. “We see new people moving into Anderson County literally everyday if not more than one or two families.”

AnMed’s Medical Center and Women’s and Children’s Hospital are located about 15 miles from the Powdersville and Pendleton areas. This new facility will bring healthcare services much closer.

“I think it’s going to make the citizens safer,” Burns said, “I think healthcare is going to improve in that area. I think it will take a burden off of the facility here in Anderson.”

Construction is expected to begin this Fall and be completed in Winter 2024 or 2025.