GREER, S.C. (WSPA)- The Freedom Blast is a fan favorite among not just the Greer community, but the entire Upstate.

“I’ve been going since I was really little so this is something I really like to enjoy with family and stuff,” said Ella Panozzo, a community resident.

The event has been a tradition for families for years, but this year in particular broke the record for how many people attended. For many, it’s also an event that has a much deeper meaning.

“I want to see other veterans, I want to say ‘hey I’m alongside you, I support you’ because we’re a brotherhood and sisterhood that goes way back,” said Rick Beckler, veteran.

The celebration recognizes the Fourth of July a week in advance but focuses on honoring veterans and those actively serving.

“To celebrate America and all the freedom and opportunities it provides to all of us, so much of it goes unappreciated,” said John Thompson, a community resident.

Between the Texas Roadhouse rib eating contest to rides and food trucks, the community said there’s something for everyone.

“We just come here for the fun and to be with our friends and stuff and the joy of dressing up and to see the fireworks,” said Kaylee Penkowski, a community resident.

Organizers estimate over 20,000 people were in attendance for this year’s celebration.