Annual memorial ride held in Clinton to honor fallen deputies

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The 9th annual Deputy Roger Rice Memorial Ride was held in Clinton Sunday afternoon.

The event began at noon with dozens of motorcyclists departing for the ride at 2 p.m.

The event began in 2012 in honor of Laurens County Deputy Roger Dale Rice, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2011. He was 29 years old.

A non-profit organization was created in his name, and to this day the ‘Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On Fund’ actively supports law enforcement and their families in a time of need. Proceeds from the annual ride go towards the organization’s hardship fund, and the donations collected from the ride make up the majority of the organization’s funding.

“After we lost our son in 2011, we decided that we wanted to do something positive,” said Roger Rice, President of the Deputy Roger Rice Ride-On Fund. “We noticed that there was a lot of need for our first responders and their families.”

“[This is] to say thank you to law enforcement,” added South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette. “This is a tough time for them when they turn on the news and see around the country, people protesting what they do, risking their lives for us everyday.”

The fund goes toward medical emergencies, emergency travel expenses, or additional aid to assist with unforseen circumstances.