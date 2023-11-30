CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An anonymous tip led to police finding a large amount of drugs in Clemson.

According to the Clemson Police Department, officers received an anonymous tip Wednesday about suspected drug sales at a location on Freedom Drive.

Detectives began watching the area and saw activity which they said was commonly associated with narcotics distribution.

After obtaining a search warrant, police were able to seize 14 pounds of marijuana, 5.1 pounds of THC edibles, 8 pounds of THC wax, 1.5 pounds of mushrooms, 80 THC vape pens, 23 grams of suspected fentanyl, 48.5 grams of LSD, and anabolic steroids.

Clemson Police said they also seized a gun and a large amount of cash.

24-year-old Carson McDowell was arrested on numerous drug charges following the search, police said.

McDowell was booked into the Clemson city jail and police said more charges are expected.