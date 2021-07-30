Bridge expansion to close parts of I-85; detours in place for this weekend

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- South Carolina Department of Transportation is preparing to close a section of the interstate between exit 80 and exit 87 on Saturday night until Sunday.

Crews will be working to widen a railroad bridge near mile marker 80.

The bridge expansion is just a piece of the bigger I-85 project.

These new detours will be taking place between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday through Sunday.

Here’s how it affects your commute:

Going northbound on 85 you’ll go off of exit 80 onto Gossett Road, taking a left onto Cannons Camp Road and then eventually ending up back on the interstate at exit 83.

For southbound drivers you’ll get off of exit 83 onto Mayo Road taking a left at US 221 and eventually taking the exit 78 ramp back onto the interstate.

One business owner, Darryl Brock. who works off of exit 83 says he’s used to delays and detours.

Brock said, “Once you look at the construction it just looks like a mess, but once it’s done you can see a better pattern and see things how they are.”

He says at one point, he had to get rid of a portion of his building to allow them to build a road.

“Due to the construction that went basically through the side of my business, it basically cut the sewer line, so I’m out of a bathroom until they finish this construction,” Brock explained.

Brock says he hopes the detours don’t impact his business even more than the past construction has.

“Once they have that exit closed off it will start affecting me, but right now there is a traffic pattern, it’s not a good one as far as the way they have it but they have exits right now,” Brock said.

He says he ready for the construction on I-85 to be done.

“It’s rough right now but hopefully in the end the finished result will benefit me or it possibly couldn’t.”

SCDOT says they understand the frustration with all of the construction on 85, but say when all of it is done. This interstate is going to be a much safer place to travel.