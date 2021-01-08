Apartment fire displaces several families in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- The Spartanburg City Fire Department confirmed they responded to a fire Friday morning that displaced three families and damaged three units.

Also responding Friday morning were volunteers with the Upstate Red Cross that were quick to the scene, helping the families whose homes were engulfed by a fire at the Magnolia Townhome Complex on East Blackstock Road.

No one was hurt, but one of the families was left with very little.

Communications Director of the South Carolina Red Cross, Ben Williamson, says their crews were able to assist seven people into temporary housing.

“We want these families to know that they have a partner, they have someone with them, that’s standing next to them,” Williamson said.

He said across the state they respond to about six fires a day.

Adding, “Obviously they’re not big scale hurricanes you think about, but for the families they’re a disaster, they’re life changing for these families.”

He says each fire is a tragedy, but apartment fires are especially problematic.

“Some different challenges arise when you have an apartment fire where there’s a lot of families impacted at once. It requires a larger response and more resources on our end,” Williamson said.

Some of those resources like clothes, food, and shelter were given to the families Friday.

Also tools that could help them weeks down the road.

Williamson said, “Are we going to have other apartments these families can move into? Do we need to bring in a government or other organization to connect and help with more of a long term housing conversation that needs to be had?”

The Red Cross says if you want to help the people affected by this fire get back on their feet, find way here.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but an investigation is underway.