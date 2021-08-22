Apartment tenants say they’re “desperate for help” after roof caves in

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Four families say they’re now without a home in Greenville after the ceiling crashed onto them in their sleep.

Around 9 o’clock at night on Saturday, residents say the roof over their heads at Shemwood Crossing apartments collapsed.

Tameka Pilgrim. says she walked away with a fractured wrist.

Pilgrim said, “It was me and my younger niece, what if I couldn’t have saved her. What if I couldn’t have gotten out. I can’t go to work. Where does that leave me and my family?”

Everyone impacted, now living in a hotel nearby.

Former residents of the complex say this isn’t the first and only issue they’ve had.

Tikeeta Wallace said, “When it rained, the carpet would become moist, you could smell mold, when you touched the wall, the walls would fall in, if you opened the door too hard the doorknobs would fall in.”

Families say they’ve asked for help to fix the issues, but say managers are just patching the problem and not getting to the root of it.

Wallace said, “It is the job of management, it is the job of the people who own this complex to make sure it is safe and habitable for the people that live here.”

In response, the property manager of the complex sent this statement:

Residents say management told them the apartments will be ready again on Monday.

Community activists say if nothing is done they will contact the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.