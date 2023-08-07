ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Officers with the Asheville Police Department are searching for a man who vandalized a church on June 30.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the man attempted to break into Trinity Baptist Church, located on Shelburne Road.

The police department said the man also approached a woman walking her dog on Shelburne Road and threatened her with knives in each hand.

The woman was able to avoid him, get away and contact the police resulting in no injuries.

The man is described as white and wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.