GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – If you have an iPhone you have the option to update to iOS 17, a new setting in the update is making swapping contact information easier than ever before.

Apple calls the new feature NameDrop.

“They got this thing called NameDrop and all you have to do is bring two phones or a phone and a watch or two watches in close proximity and then it will offer to swap contact info,” said Phil Yanov, tech expert and founder of Tech After Five. “It is pretty simple. It is your name and telephone number and email. Just basic contact information that you can share with each other, the kind of thing you might want to share with someone you don’t know very well, but you kind of want to get it started.”

NameDrop received some attention from law enforcement.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office warned parents on Facebook of the new default setting and how to turn it off your child’s phone.

Yanov said the setting has safeguards in place to keep your information protected.

“The default is on but on does not mean it’s going to spread your name and contact info across the world and to anyone that you walk near,” Yanov said. “The phones have to be in close proximity, they have to be unlocked, you have to hit a button that says share or receive for any information transferred. There are three layers of security on this, I think it’s pretty safe.”

And the general consensus among Apple users is that NameDrop is making life a little easier.

“I think that is pretty good for sharing with friends because sometimes you do want to have contacts shared among your friends and family,” said David Hoeflan, a long time Apple user. “I plan to use it when I am with my wife because sometimes, she will have things that I would like to share back and forth with her. She has contacts of people that I would like to have on my iPhone so it saves me from having to thumb it in and type it in very poorly and slowly.”

If you want to disable the feature, you can do so easily by going to Settings, then under General, click the Airdrop tab. That’s where you will see the option to turn off “Bring Device Together.”