GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Time is running out for Greenville County Council to pass a budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. It failed to pass Tuesday during a third and final reading.

Thursday morning, members of council gathered to assure residents that they intend to work on Greenville County’s budget up until the deadline.

“We do not have an option but to pass this budget. The consequences are too dire and so we just can’t let that happen. We are prepared as a team, that support this budget, to do whatever we’ve got to do, to work as long as we’ve got to work to get this budget done,” said Dan Tripp, Greenville Co. Council Chairman.

This comes as council failed to pass its spending plan Tuesday with a final vote of six members in favor of the passage and six members against.

Members voting for or against the passage of the budget:

For (Yes) Against (No) Dan Tripp Liz Seman Butch Kirven Benton Blount Ennis Fant Joey Russo Mike Barnes Stan Tzouvelekas Chris Harrison Steve Shaw Alan Mitchell Rick Bradley

They needed a super-majority of eight votes for it to pass.

Council member Liz Seman explained that even though she was in favor of the spending plan, she ultimately voted “no” against it in order for the budget to be reconsidered.

“What we’re doing is trying to create a quality of life and put the budget in order so it respects the quality of life for people that are already here, but also welcomes people that come down the road. We want to do it in a fiscally responsible way,” said Tripp. “We have kicked the can on the budget too far down the road and for too long and this is where we have to stand up and say we’ve got to fix it, and we’re going to fix it.”

According to Greenville County, taxes are collected using a consolidated tax bill. That includes collections for schools, municipalities, fire departments, and more.

As it stands, the current budget calls for a 7 mill property tax increase. While this is not final, some council members said an increase in taxes is somewhat unavoidable, stating the cost of inflation and rapid growth as two of the driving factors.

Here’s a look at how much Greenville County residents’ taxes could increase if the proposed budget is passed.

Proposed Greenville County tax increase (Courtesy: Greenville County)

Some council members are still not in agreement on that tax increase.

“I didn’t want to be part of the highest increase in taxes, and millages, in Greenville County history. There’s money I think we can deduct here and there,” Councilman Rick Bradley said in an interview Tuesday with 7NEWS after voting against the budget.

“To fix this thing from a dollars and cents perspective, 25 mills is really what we needed. But we didn’t start there. We brought that down to 11 and then we brought it down to seven. We can’t keep cutting,” said Tripp.

A large portion of the budget includes salaries and funding for county employees including law enforcement, EMS and public safety. They’re services, chairman Tripp said Tuesday, that they do not want to cut.

“Without it, lives are literally on the line. You would call EMS and there could be longer response times. This is not for political show. This is real life and everyday people who are going to be effected,” said Tina Belge, Policy and Advocacy Director of Greenville Housing Fund.

If an agreement is not met, the work people like Andrea Cooper with Upstate Forever and others do to keep Greenville County green, could also be effected.

“We are expected to welcome over 220,000 new residents to Greenville County by 2040 and in order to preserve our most special places while there is still time, we need funding to do that,” said Andrea Cooper, Exec. Director of Upstate Forever.

“The green space ‘fluff’ that people like to talk about, that’s not fluff. That is real solutions to real growth problems that we have in the county,” said Tripp.

Some council members called for additional cuts in spending in areas such as affordable housing and public transportation.

“If the budget doesn’t pass as it is right now, then services could be cut for Greenlink throughout the county. Greenlink won’t be able to maintain the current level of services without the funding increase due to inflation,” said Erin Predmore, Exec. Director of Greenville Connects.

“We have to be able to move people around and there were some disparaging comments about Greenlink and that it’s the city’s bus system. Most of the routes are in the county,” said Tripp.

“They are critical items for the quality of life for our residents, whether we are talking about affordable housing, protection of natural resources, transit, safety. These are only going to get more expensive as time goes on if we don’t start addressing them now,” said Cooper.

County council members said they are prepared to do whatever it takes to reach an agreement.

“We are not fixing the budget this week, for the here and now. We’ve got to fix it for two years, four years, six years out. Because the longer we go on, if you don’t fix it, the longer you go out and the worse it gets,” said Tripp.

If passed, this would be the county’s first tax increase in nearly 30 years.

County council plans to hold a special session Friday at 4 p.m.

Chairman Tripp said they will review the budget from start to finish to allow council members time to discuss, ask questions and offer any possible changes.

“I think we are really looking forward to taking that budget apart and walking through it with the community to see how difficult it has been for our council members,” said Belge. “But also the due diligence that has already been taken by staff to take that 11 mills down to seven, cutting that 40%. It’s already been a great compromise between both parties.”

According to council, if a budget is not passed by June 30th the county will have zero spending authority and could face a shutdown.

“Which means that there will be a furlough, county government will be shut down and that includes law enforcement, that includes EMS,” chairman Dan Tripp said in a previous interview Tuesday.

On Thursday, Tripp assured those in attendance at the news conference that they will reach an agreement.