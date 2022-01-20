Area schools switch to eLearning for Friday

(WSPA) – Multiple schools have switched to eLearning for Friday due to ice still on secondary roads.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY

In Buncombe county, the Enka and Owen districts will participate in remote learning Friday. The rest of Buncombe County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay.

GREENVILLE COUNTY

Greenville County Schools will have an eLearning day on Friday, January 21. The district said there is still a significant amount of ice on secondary roads across the county.

GREENWOOD COUNTY

Greenwood School District 50 has announced an eLearning day for Friday, January 21.

Officials say they are concerned about the potential for ice on secondary roads throughout the district.

OCONEE COUNTY

The School District of Oconee County has announced an eLearning day for Friday, January 21.

Officials say they are concerned about the potential for the refreeze of secondary roads throughout the county with rain and sub-freezing temperatures in the forecast.

Students will be considered absent for the eLearning day if assignments are not completed and turned in within 5 days.

PICKENS COUNTY

The School District of Pickens County has announced an eLearning day for Friday, January 21.

Officials say they are concerned about the potential for the refreeze of secondary roads throughout the county.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY

Spartanburg districts 3,5 and 7 have announced an eLearning day for Friday, January 21.