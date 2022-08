GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Argo Al, a Pittsburgh-based company, is creating new jobs by bringing a self-driving vehicle test track to Greenville.

Argo AI has teamed up with Greenville’s International Transportation Innovation Center to bring its test track and operations to the campus of SC Technology and Aviation Center.

The track will allow Argo AI to test autonomous driving at highway speeds.

The company plans to add 40 jobs to the Greenville track with operations expected to begin in October.