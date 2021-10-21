Argument ends with 1 person shot in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – One man was taken to the hospital after he was shot Tuesday evening during an argument in Asheville.

Asheville Police responded to shooting on Granada Street around 7:00 p.m. and said they found a pool of blood on the sidewalk.

The victim was found and taken to Mission Hospital for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening, officers said.

Investigators said an argument between two men led to the shooting.

Police are looking for the shooter who they said goes by the nickname “Ratchet.” He was last seen wearing a dark colored beanie and light acid-washed jeans.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.