OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for two people accused of following a man home and firing shots at him in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Truett Gregory Brock and 19-year-old Anthony Michael Seagraves have each been charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators said the victim was in his vehicle Thursday evening at a business on Highway 123 near Seneca when the driver of a red SUV blocked him in and couldn’t let him go home.

After the driver of the SUV left, the victim was able to drive home, deputies said.

The victim told deputies that the SUV followed him to his home on Oak Creek Road and that shots were fired from the vehicle at the victim and his home.

Oconee County deputies said investigators were able to determine that Brock and Seagraves were inside the SUV when the shots were fired.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Both are still wanted and deputies said they should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Brock is currently out on bond for a previous attempted murder arrest in connection with a shooting on White Pine Drive.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to call 911 immediately.