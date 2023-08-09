KINSTON, N.C. (WSPA) – The Kinston Police Department said that they saw a murder suspect that is currently wanted as they were conducting patrols on Saturday.

Officers said that they were conducting patrols in reference to suspicious activity along the 500 block of Larkspur Road in Kinston. Officers said that they encountered the suspect, who ran from officers and tossed a stolen firearm.

According to officers, they were able to identify the suspect as Dionate Whitson, 21, of Asheville, North Carolina. Whitson is wanted by the Asheville Police Department on a first-degree murder charge following a Nov. 28, 2020, killing of a teenager.

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Whitson’s arrest. According to officials, Whitson has connections to Greenville, Charlotte, Asheville, and Atlanta. Whitson could be living among the homeless populations in those areas.

Whitson has brown eyes and black hair. Whitson is also around 5’7 and weighs 150 pounds.

According to officers, Whitson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Whitson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252)-939-4020, Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at (252)-523-4444, or through the Tip411 App which is available on both Apple and Android devices.

You may also contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips App.