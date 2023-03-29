RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted in connection with a triple shooting in Virginia is believed to be in Rutherford County.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Tiye Adam Washington II should be considered armed and dangerous and is possibly in the southeast region of the county.

Deputies said the suspect’s vehicle was located but he remains at large.

Washington is wanted in connection with a domestic-related shooting on Mason Manor Drive in Henrico County just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Henrico Police.

Three people were shot, including two adult woman and a minor, police said.

Washington has warrants for his arrest for three counts of Malicious Wounding and three counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

Henrico Police said the victims are being treated at an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Rutherford County deputies said they, along with agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the ATF are searching for Washington.

Multiple schools were also put on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as a precaution.

If you see Washington, deputies say to contact law enforcement immediately and do not approach.