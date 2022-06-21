ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man faces several charges after an armed gas station clerk stopped his attempted robbery by knifepoint in Asheville last week.

The Asheville Police Department said Christopher Gene Hagan, 37, was arrested Friday, June 17 after attempting to rob a West Asheville gas station at knifepoint.

Hagan was confronted by a staff member armed with a gun, who ordered Hagan away from the other staff members.

The incident happened just before midnight at the Quick Stop gas station on 495 Haywood Rd.

Police said the incident turned violent when Hagan was approached by staff members as he was attempting to hide merchandise in his clothes. Hagan allegedly pulled out a knife, threatening the staff members including the business owner.

That’s when one of the clerks drew a gun on Hagan, police said.

When police arrived they found Hagan “still holding his knife, in a standoff with the clerk.” He was taken into custody and no one was injured.

Police added that Hagan even attempted to grab another concealed blade while being transported to jail.

He’s been charged with the following:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Assault with a deadly weapon (two counts)

Carrying a concealed weapon

Resisting public officers

Possession of drug paraphernalia



Christopher Gene Hagan (Photo: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Hagan was transported to the Buncombe County Detention Facility where he is currently being held on a $75,000 secured bond.

If you have information about any criminal activity, you can send the Asheville Police Department an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

You can also contact APD at 828-252-1110.