GREENWOOD CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a suspect they say is wanted for an attempted murder in Greenwood County and is armed and dangerous.

According to the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, Dillion Scott Dobbins is wanted on warrants for attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies ask anyone who has seen Dobbins to call 911 to report his location.