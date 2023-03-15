ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested an armed felon Tuesday while investigating a series of violent crimes.
According to the police department, during the investigation officers located and arrested 24-year-old Nathaniel Charles Smith near the 500 block of Hendersonville Road.
During the arrest, officers seized a Glock 23 pistol and 1.3 grams of Fentanyl.
Smith was charged with:
- possession of a firearm by felon
- felony possess schedule II
- carrying a concealed gun
- simple possess schedule II
- driving while license revoked
He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $31,500 bond.