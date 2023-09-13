ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said that two people were arrested by officers who were conducting crime prevention measures on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers said that they made contact with Saquain Jamar Mingo, 30, along Short Coxe Avenue. As officers got closer, Mingo started to run.

Once officers were able to catch Mingo, they found a firearm inside of a pink backpack.

Shortly after, officers came into contact with Trevon Demarkus Stone, 26, who was wanted on a grand jury indictment. Stone was arrested on Southside Avenue.

Saquain Jamar Mingo was arrested and charged with the following:

possession of a firearm by a felon

felony flee to elude arrest w/ motor vehicle

carrying a concealed gun

resist/delay/obstruct

driving while license revoked

Officers seized a Glock 23 pistol with an extended magazine (.40 cal).

Mingo was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $50,000 secured bond.

Trevon Demarkus Stone was charged with the following:

grand jury indictment: carrying a concealed gun

Stone was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility and released under a written promise issued by the magistrate.

If you have information about illegal gun or drug activity, you are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.