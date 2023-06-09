SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after deputies said he broke into a Spartanburg County home armed with a gun.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Damson Street around 6 p.m. Friday for a home invasion.

According to a sheriff’s office report, the suspect had been trespassed from the home earlier in the week due to an ongoing issue with him going on to the property and accusing the homeowner to holding the suspect’s wife and children hostage and sexually assaulting them.

The suspect, 34-year-old James Timothy Beavers, reportedly kicked in the back door of the home armed with a gun.

Investigators said they did not know why Beavers believed his family members were inside the home.

Deputies said Beavers was found in a nearby camper and arrested on charges of first degree burglary, malicious injury to personal property, trespass after notice, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Beavers is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.