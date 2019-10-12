Armed person barricaded at Asheville apartments, police say

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police say several roads are closed and officers are working to negotiate with a person who is barricaded at an apartment building in downtown Asheville following a shooting.

Asheville Police responded to the Altamont Apartments on Market Street around 1:30pm for a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to her hand.

Police say they located the apartment where the shooting happened and found the suspect inside suffering from a mental health crisis.

The Asheville Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team is in contact with the person who is considered armed and dangerous.

Woodfin Street, North Market Street, and the Interstate 240 eastbound onramp are all closed while negotiations with the suspect are ongoing.

Police say they are working to evacuate the residents of the apartment building as a precautionary measure.