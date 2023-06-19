GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department said that a restaurant was robbed by two people that were armed on Sunday.

According to officers, Tropical Grille on Verdae Boulevard was robbed around 10:45 on Sunday night. Officers said that two armed men wearing masks entered the restaurant and held people there until they took money from the business and left.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at (864)-271-5333.