GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery at a Dunkin Donuts Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. the Dunkin Donuts on the 2000 block of Wade Hampton Blvd was robbed by a man after he presented a gun inside the store, according to deputies.

The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man is described with blonde hair, wearing a blue jean jacket, a black shirt with white writing, and green army pants.

According to deputies, K-9 attempted to track the man but was unsuccessful.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call 911.