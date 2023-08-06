MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to an armed robbery call on Sunday.

According to Sheriff Buddy Harwood, the caller told dispatch that he and his friend were robbed at gunpoint in the Upper Laurel Community.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male suspect who tried to run from them. After a foot pursuit deputies arrested the suspect. Deputies also located a female that was hiding in the woods.

Deputies said that they seized two handguns, a taser, and multiple stolen items from the two victims.

The individuals below have been charged with the following:

-Caleb Nave:

aid and abet prostitution

armed robbery with a dangerous weapon

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

possession with intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance

carrying a concealed weapon,

resist/delay/and obstruct

-Emmy Stump:

prostitution

armed robbery with a dangerous weapon

carrying a concealed weapon

possession with intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance

Ethan Jocelyn and Preston Linkenauger were both charged with soliciting prostitution.