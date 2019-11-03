Armed robbery reported at gas station on Laurens Rd. in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating after an armed robbery at a gas station on Laurens Road in Greenville, Saturday evening.
According to the Greenville Police Department, a man armed with a handgun robbed the Millennium Gas Station on Laurens Road around 7:40pm.
The suspect, described as a short, heavy-set man in a sweat suit with a red bandana over his face, left the store in a gray sedan on Laurens Road headed towards Mauldin.
Nobody was hurt in the robbery.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.