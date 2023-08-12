RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested a suspect after receiving a call about an armed man firing a gun at an apartment complex on Thursday, August 10.

According to deputies, the incident happened at Rutherford Manor apartments in Forest City, North Carolina.

Deputies said that a description of the vehicle and direction of travel was given to them when the suspect left the area. Deputies said that they positioned their vehicles in the predicted path of the fleeing suspect and saw a vehicle matching the description pass by.

When deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop, the driver tried to flee, before stopping just inside Cleveland County.

Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tracy Iron Boatwright.

Upon search of the vehicle, deputies found the following items:

Glock 23

Palmetto 300 Blackout

Taurus G2C (stolen)

An investigation conducted by Forest City Police Department led to the discovery of 16 shell casings at Rutherford Manor.

Boatwright was arrested and charged with the following:

felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

possession of a firearm by felon x3

possess stolen firearm

carrying concealed gun x3

go armed to the terror of people

discharge a firearm in the city

Boatwright received a $77,000 secured bond.