GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Lieutenant General Maria Gervais stopped in Greenwood on Wednesday to speak with several groups.

“It was an honor to have such a high-ranking graduate come back,” said Greenwood High School Principal Kathryn Benjamin. “She’s kind of a hometown hero here in Greenwood.”

One of her stops was at Greenwood High School, where she graduated from, to speak with district leaders and students.

“She then met with our JROTC program and talked to them about how proud she is about the work that they’re doing,” said Benjamin.

Lieutenant General Gervais shared her life story with students and encouraged them to explore military opportunities.

“It showed the kids that you can attain these things, you can get your college paid for and you can reach really high goals,” said Benjamin.

Benjamin said it’s an important message for students who graduate soon.

“We have a number of kids that will graduate, and they don’t have plans to go on to secondary education and this shows them that there is an area that they can go into and build a career,” said Benjamin.

She believes Lieutenant General Gervais is a role model for many students.

“It’s just nice for our kids to see somebody who has done as much as she’s done, come back and it shows them that anybody can achieve anything,” said Benjamin.

Lieutenant General Gervais also awarded a JROTC cadet with a $61,000 scholarship on behalf of the Army for his school next year. Later in the day, Lieutenant General Gervais spoke at the Greenwood County Veterans Center. She thanked Veterans for their service and dedication.