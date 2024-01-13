ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested early Saturday morning following a chase in a suspected stolen vehicle in West Pelzer.

The West Pelzer Police Department said officers noticed a suspicious vehicle before 1 a.m. at a closed business on Main Street.

Police said the vehicle appeared to be freshly spray painted and displayed an incorrect license plate indicating that the car may have been stolen.

The vehicle sped away when authorities attempted to make contact with the driver, officers said.

Law enforcement said the car disregarded traffic signs and signals while a chase ensued.

Officers continued to pursue the suspect when the driver lost control and ran into a ditch at the 300 block of Lebby Street.

The suspect attempted to flee on foot but was shortly apprehended according to police.

Authorities identified the driver as Brent Alexander Hermans and charged him with the following:

Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation

Driving under suspension (first offense)

Reckless driving

Resisting arrest

Failure to stop for a blue light

The police department said the investigation remains ongoing as the vehicle involved in the incident appears to be stolen or a breach of trust.