CHEROKEE, N.C. (WSPA) – An arrest was made Tuesday in connection with a 2013 cold case homicide in the Qualla Boundary.

The Cherokee Indian Police Department, FBI, and Bureau of Indian Affairs arrested 46-year-old Ernest Pheasant in connection with the death of 26-year-old Marie Walkingstick Pheasant.

Marie Pheasant’s body was found in a burning vehicle on Old Rock Crusher Road in the Big Cove community of the Qualla Boundary on December 29, 2013.

Ernest Pheasant was charged with first degree homicide, tampering with witnesses, tampering with evidence, domestic violence, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

“I would like to thank the joint relationship of all agencies involved,” said Cherokee Indian Police Chief Carla Neadeau. “This is a step towards closure for the family.”

The department recently offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.