ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have made an arrest in connection with the shooting of a man found dead in an Anderson County road in 2022.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Edmond J. Simon was arrested and charged with murder in the death of 50-year-old Leo Hipolito.

Investigators said Hipolito was riding his bicycle on Keys Street near Pearman Street on May 26, 2022, when he was shot in the head.

Hipolito died from his injuries at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said they used evidence from the crime scene to identity Simon as the suspect.

Simon is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.